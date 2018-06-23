× Marys Lake Lodge in Estes Park burns

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A large lodge in Estes Park caught fire Saturday evening. An “extensive” fire was burning Marys Lake Lodge, according to a spokesperson for the fire department in Estes Park.

Crews from both Loveland and Pinewood fire departments were assisting Estes Park personnel.

One witness said it appeared the building’s roof has collapsed.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear how the fire started.

According to the lodge’s website, the building was built in 1913 and is a popular venue for weddings. It features a number of hotel rooms and condominiums.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as authorities release more information.