Colorado House speaker heads to border wearing “Colo does care” jacket

DENVER — Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran is heading to the United States-Mexico border.

Duran posted about the trip on Saturday and said she had just landed in El Paso.

The Democratic speaker also posted pictures of a jacket she brought along. On its back, it reads: “Colo does care.”

The jacket is a reference to one worn by first lady Melania Trump earlier this week. While leaving for a trip to the southern border, she wore a jacket with “I really don’t care, do u?” written on the back.

“Coloradans do care,” Duran wrote, along with hashtags calling for undocumented and detained families to be kept together.

The speaker is going to the border with the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials as well as Voto Latino. The latter is an organization that says it “seeks to transform America by recognizing Latinos’ innate leadership.”