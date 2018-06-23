× Boulder man charged in wife’s strangulation, caught on tape

BOULDER, Colo. — A Colorado man faces a first-degree murder charge in the strangulation death of his wife after the struggle was recorded on a surveillance camera’s audio.

Police in Boulder initially arrested 47-year-old Scott Beaumont Jones on suspicion of second-degree murder in the June 18 death of 44-year-old Deborah De Pinto.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports prosecutors plan to charge him Monday with first-degree murder after reviewing surveillance camera footage from a mobile home park office where De Pinto was found.

Court records say the video shows Jones and De Pinto entering the office arguing. While out of view of the camera, the audio picked up a woman screaming and the sounds of a physical struggle, followed by a man saying, “It’s over.”

Investigators say Jones told them he didn’t mean to do it and that De Pinto died of asphyxiation.