Aurora police issue alert for missing teenage girl

June 23, 2018

Fenix Stanford

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora issued an alert for a missing teenage girl.

17-year-old Fenix Stanford was last seen June 15 in the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Potomac Street.

Investigators call her a runaway, but they also say they’ve received information that indicates she may be in danger. Police say they can’t go into details about that information because she is a juvenile.

Here is her description:

  • Black female
  • 5’6″
  • 150 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Black eyes
  • Braces on her teeth

Police ask anyone who sees Fenix to call 911.

