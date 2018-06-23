× Aurora police issue alert for missing teenage girl

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora issued an alert for a missing teenage girl.

17-year-old Fenix Stanford was last seen June 15 in the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Potomac Street.

Investigators call her a runaway, but they also say they’ve received information that indicates she may be in danger. Police say they can’t go into details about that information because she is a juvenile.

Here is her description:

Black female

5’6″

150 lbs

Black hair

Black eyes

Braces on her teeth

Police ask anyone who sees Fenix to call 911.