Aurora police issue alert for missing teenage girl
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora issued an alert for a missing teenage girl.
17-year-old Fenix Stanford was last seen June 15 in the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Potomac Street.
Investigators call her a runaway, but they also say they’ve received information that indicates she may be in danger. Police say they can’t go into details about that information because she is a juvenile.
Here is her description:
- Black female
- 5’6″
- 150 lbs
- Black hair
- Black eyes
- Braces on her teeth
Police ask anyone who sees Fenix to call 911.AlertMe