Art installation brings giant bouncy structure to LoDo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is a unique opportunity for people to get some air time in Lower Downtown Denver this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, on 17th Street between Wynkoop and Wazee Streets, people can participate in a public art installation aimed at bringing the community together. The exhibit is called JUMP (bring us together).

“JUMP (bring us together) is a giant inflatable bouncy house, custom made just for this street in Denver,” said David Moke of the Denver Theatre District. “What makes us all happy? How do we have that kind of civic happiness that goes through every different realm of our society?”

Hundreds of folks of all ages took off their shoes and took to the air on Saturday. When they returned to solid ground, they had smiles on their faces. Organizers of the event hope their happiness extends to relationships.

“We want art. We want things that bring people together -- that really just take down the barriers of art [and] take down the barriers of coming together,” said Moke. “It might get you interacting with people you might not normally interact with.”

JUMP (bring us together) is part of the “Happy City: Art for the People” project from the Denver Theatre District. For more information, click here.