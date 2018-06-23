× A hot Saturday ahead with mainly dry conditions

DENVER — Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend to be outdoors, as conditions will stay mainly dry with seasonal temperatures. Highs to start our weekend will max out in the middle 80s with gradually increasing clouds.

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out later Saturday, mainly along the northern state line, eastern plains and Palmer Divide. Where these showers form, strong wind will be the main concern. Conditions will stay mostly cloudy through the evening and overnight hours with an isolated shower or two possible.

Conditions change Sunday

Scattered showers will start to develop during the midday hours on Sunday across the foothills and I-25 corridor. Thanks to the extra cloud cover and showers, temperatures will only make it into the middle 70s by the afternoon. Expect on-and-off again showers throughout the day, with the highest risk for severe weather staying on the eastern plains. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main concern.

As we head back to work on Monday, expect mainly dry conditions and seasonal temperatures. Highs in the Denver area will top off in the low 80s on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds .

By the middle of the week, a major shift in our weather pattern will bring dry and warm air back into the region. Expect highs to top off in the mid-90s on Tuesday through Friday with plenty of sunshine.

