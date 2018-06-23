50 lawns in 50 states: Man mowing to help those in need visits Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man on a mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states stopped in Colorado on Saturday to trim back weeds and grass in the hope that change will grow in its place.

Rodney Smith Jr. is completing a 50 yard challenge throughout the U.S. with the goal of encouraging kids to join his non-profit and provide free lawn care to people with disabilities, the elderly, single moms and veterans. He is challenging each child to mow 50 yards for free.

"A lot of the elderly we come across -- they are on fixed incomes and they can’t pay someone to mow they lawn," said Smith. "I come across so many elderly people who have been scammed by lawn mowing companies that overcharged or overpriced them. So if I can do their lawn for free, they can use that money toward medication and food and other things they really need."

The idea started three years ago when Smith drove by an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn. Smith stopped and helped him finish the job.

That moment prompted him to start a non-profit that he hopes will eventually have a chapter in every state, where children aged 7 to 17 participate and help people in need with their lawns for free.

"A lot of people take pride in their yards and when I can make it look prettier, it makes them feel good and it makes me feel good knowing that I am making a difference," said Smith.

After Colorado, he has 17 states left before his goal is complete.

"It has changed me dramatically. It’s made me realize there is such a need," said Smith.

So far, he said 12 kids across the U.S. have completed the '50 yard challenge' and another 166 are currently working through it. If your child is interested in getting involved, click here.