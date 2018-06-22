Wildlife officials receive 9 fawns in 10 days, urge public to leave animals alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging people to avoid touching baby wildlife after its Colorado Springs office received nine fawns in just 10 days.

In a tweet posted Friday, CPW’s southeast office said the ninth fawn was turned in by two people who didn’t have details about the animal’s past.

“It is clearly far too attached to humans. Headed for rehab in Wetmore,” CPW said.

The 9th fawn taken in by @COParksWildlife in 10 days in #ColoradoSprings! It was turned in by two people who lacked details as to the circumstances of its past. But it is clearly far too attached to humans. Headed for rehab in Wetmore. pic.twitter.com/pjbdOyceLg — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 22, 2018

The agency said most of the nine fawns are perfectly healthy and should have never been touched by humans. CPW posted a second video with the hashtag “#LeaveBabyWildlifeAlone.” The video shows one of the fawns being loaded into a crate for transportation to a rehab facility.