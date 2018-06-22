× Wildfire near Glenwood Springs forces evacuations

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo, — A wildfire has forced the evacuations of several homes in a subdivision near Glenwood Springs Friday night.

The Post Independent reports the fire is burning at the southern end of the Oak Meadows subdivision. This is south of Glenwood Springs along Four Mile Creek.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was about 20 acres in size and growing.

Firefighters from several agencies were responding. A large air attack was ordered that included a type 1 helicopter, four single engine air tankers and one large air tanker.

The fire was first reported at about 5:00 p.m. Friday.

This story is developing, and it will be updated.