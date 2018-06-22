Sunshine early, then threat for severe storms east of Interstate 25 corridor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms east of Interstate 25 on Friday, including along the Interstate 70 through Limon and Burlington and north to the Interstate 76 through Akron and Sterling.

Those areas can expect damaging hail, tornadoes, 60 mph wind and lightning.

In Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, expect some morning sun then clouds move in with a lunchtime shower possible followed by a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs will reach about 83 degrees.

The mountains can expect morning clouds then isolated thunderstorms. It will be windy in the afternoon with highs in the 60s, 70s and low 80s.

Skies clear overnight statewide.

The weekend remains a 50/50 split. Saturday starts quiet and clear with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Then a strong cold front barrels in overnight into Sunday morning with strong to severe thunderstorms possible across the Front Range and eastern Plains. The rain chance is 50 percent with highs staying in the 70s.

Monday looks quieter with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Temperatures return to the 90s on Tuesday through Friday.

