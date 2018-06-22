× Suspect arrested after fleeing police, driving into patrol vehicle in northeast Denver

DENVER — A suspect is in custody after police say they attempted to flee from officers before driving into a patrol vehicle in northeast Denver on Friday.

The Denver Police Department said the incident happened near the intersection of 44th Avenue and Peoria Street.

DPD said the suspect was arrested and is being treated for minor injuries. An officer also suffered minor injuries.

ALERT: Large police presence in the area of 44th and Peoria. Officers attempted to contact a suspect who fled, struck patrol unit. Suspect is being treated for minor injuries, in custody. One officer with minor injuries. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/82RCmWEF08 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 22, 2018

Police have not released the name of the suspect.