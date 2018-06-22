Suspect arrested after fleeing police, driving into patrol vehicle in northeast Denver
DENVER — A suspect is in custody after police say they attempted to flee from officers before driving into a patrol vehicle in northeast Denver on Friday.
The Denver Police Department said the incident happened near the intersection of 44th Avenue and Peoria Street.
DPD said the suspect was arrested and is being treated for minor injuries. An officer also suffered minor injuries.
Police have not released the name of the suspect.
