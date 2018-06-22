They have anything for any price range at the International Gem and Jewelry Show. Any where from 25 cents to one million dollars. Check out the segment to see what is available. The International Gem and Jewelry Show kicks off today and runs through Sunday at the Denver Mart. For tickets and the exhibitor list...head to InterGem.com . You can save 25% if you get your tickets online!AlertMe
So many Gems!
