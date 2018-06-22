Officials say bear attack unlikely in Red Feather Lakes incident

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a bear was likely not responsible for an incident earlier this month near Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County.

On June 5, CPW said it responded to a report of a bear attack in the Red Feather Lakes area. A man said he had been trampled by a bear at his campsite in the middle of the night. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

CPW said the man was part of a family of four that was camping. Officials said a bear had likely been attracted to food inside the tent.

After the reported attack, officials searched for the bear.

“Officers set bear traps in the event that the bear came back to the campsite, used specialized tracking hounds to see if a scent could be picked up in the immediate vicinity, searched for physical evidence around the site and interviewed the campers as well as others in the area. Wildlife officers did not trap or locate a bear in the area,” CPW said Friday.

The agency has closed the investigation and said no further action will be taken.

“It has been determined that there is inconclusive evidence that a bear attack occurred and there has been no visual sighting of an animal in or around the area,” CPW said.

Officials did not elaborate on what might have led to the man being injured.