Metro departments to help Denver police with DUI enforcement this weekend

DENVER — Officers from two suburban metro-area departments will be assisting the Denver Police Department with impaired driving enforcement this weekend.

On Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the Aurora Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will work alongside DPD officers on its DUI patrols, also known as “summer saturation patrols.”

“In other words, if motorists are pulled over in Denver by an Aurora police officer or Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy – it’s legit,” Aurora police said Friday.

The patrols are possible because of an inter-agency agreement which also includes the Northglenn Police Department. The agencies will work together again on impaired driving enforcement in Jefferson County and Aurora later this summer.

“As always, we [encourage] people to consume responsibly and plan for a safe ride — be it public transportation, taxi, ride share or designated driver,” Aurora police said.