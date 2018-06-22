Man mowing laws for free nationwide is coming to Colorado

DENVER — A man on a nationwide tour with the aim to mow lawns for free in all 50 states is coming to Colorado.

Rodney Smith, Jr. posted on his Twitter page that he will be in Denver on Saturday.

“If you know anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mowed, let me know. It’s free,” he wrote.

Smith is driving to Denver from Albuquerque, the most recent stop on his journey around the country. This is his second time mowing lawns in every state; according to his website, he did the same thing in 2017.

He said the main goals of his tour are to teach kids about lawn mower safety and the importance of community service. He also wants to encourage kids to take the “50-yard challenge,” which encourages children to mow 50 lawns for free.

If you know someone in need of a lawn mowing, submissions can be made at the bottom of Smith’s website.