CSP: Man charged with vehicular homicide in Douglas County crash that killed 2

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing a number of charges for a May 20 crash that killed two people.

Just after noon on May 20, Skyler Pagano, 26, was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Highway 83 near milepost 32 in Douglas County. The truck had been reported stolen, according to a release from the Colorado State Patrol.

“Pagano was passing in a no-passing zone and on a curve when he collided head-on with a 2003 Toyota SUV. The male driver and female front seat passenger, Festus Poyner, 32, and Julee Davis, 32, both of Green Mountain Falls, were killed as a result of the crash,” CSP said Friday.

A 2-year-old in the backseat of the Toyota and a female passenger in the Ford were seriously injured in the crash.

Pagano was taken to the hospital and released on June 16. He was arrested by Westminster police on charges unrelated to the crash.

CSP believes Pagano was under the influence during the crash.

On June 20, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Pagano. Charges include two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle assault and several other misdemeanor and traffic charges.

Pagano is currently being held at the Adams County Jail on a number of unrelated arrest warrants.

“Pagano will eventually be transferred to Douglas County where he will stand trial for the May 20 crash,” CSP said.