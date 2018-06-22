Local immigrants disagree with president’s statements about crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- In the Denver metro area we have seen some high profile crimes involving undocumented immigrants.

Two include a fiery crash that left a driver dead on I-70 in Denver and the murder of a man at the Sheridan light rail station. Investigators say both involved undocumented immigrants.

A news conference called by President Trump focused on lives lost in crimes perpetrated by undocumented immigrants.

The president's message: It is undocumented immigrants who are causing families to be permanently separated. But not everybody agrees.

During the president’s news conference one man said, “Unfortunately, we are members of a club of our children, our loved ones who've killed by illegal immigrants but there are hundreds of thousands of victims every year who are affected by illegal alien crime.”

But Julio Paz of Aurora and a permanent resident said, “You see immigrants in restaurants, in construction, housekeeping everywhere … and I know all the people they are not a criminal. The only thing they are trying to do is make America great.”

The president's news conference came a day after he ordered families of undocumented immigrants stop being separated at the border.

Despite statistics showing that Illegal immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than US citizens the president blamed them for high crime rates.

The two undocumented immigrants allegedly involved in the crimes we mentioned remain behind bars.