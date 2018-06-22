Limon Chamber of Commerce waiting for check from Great Colorado Payback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMON, Colo. -- It’s about as close to small-town Americana as you are going to get, and we mean that in a good way.

Everything here is scaled back. Population, town limits, and even the traffic light, there is only one. There is also a volunteer only Chamber of Commerce.

Vice president of the chamber, Linda Olsen, discovered last year that the state of Colorado has $320 in uncashed checks made payable to the chamber from two members. She filed all the necessary paperwork with the Great Colorado Payback in January 2018.

Problem Solvers want to know why the Limon Chamber of Commerce hasn’t seen their money yet.

We contacted the office of State Treasurer Walker Stapleton and they said, well, nothing as of this writing. They have yet to call back.

$320 may not seem like a lot of money, but it is to the Limon Chamber of Commerce. They were going to use the money to buy much-needed Chamber of Commerce brochures to attract folks to their town.

So, for now, it will be sit and wait for the great, and sometimes late, Colorado payback.