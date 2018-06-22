× Illegal marijuana grow house busted in Park County, 768 plants destroyed

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — An illegal marijuana growing operation near Bailey was raided on Wednesday, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rocky Mountain Combined Tactical Team raided a home alongside Park County deputies and detectives. They said they found cocaine, Xanax and 780 marijuana plants.

The legal limit for marijuana plants in Colorado is 12. Officials destroyed all but 12 of the plants by putting them through a wood chipper.

One man was arrested. He was taken to the Park County Jail and charged with cultivating marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.