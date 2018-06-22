Flaggers along RTD A Line to be removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After more than two years, flaggers along the RTD A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport will lay down their stop signs and be done with their work.

Federal and state regulators believe the automated crossing gates and technology that have caused problems along the line are safe so the flaggers are no longer needed.

The move will also bring the end to the blaring train horns that have blasted all hours of the day along the 23-mile line.

And that is good news for neighbors who have endured months of the noise and disruption.

“If you’re out here and talking to somebody, that train goes by, people are distracted. It’s a total nuisance," resident Joe Crawford said. "I mean, like I said you’ll hear them from York Street blowing their horns all the way up.

“It’s constant. You can’t sleep at night. They go through in the middle of the night, they’re blowing their horns, and I hate to say they're getting their jollies off, like they’re having fun blowing those horns. It's ridiculous."

RTD will have to apply for so-called quiet zone status to regulators before the plug is pulled on the horns. But the flaggers at Clayton, Steele Dahlia and Holly streets will be pulled by 6 p.m. Friday.

Flaggers will be removed at Havana Street and Chambers Road on Monday.