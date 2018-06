Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right now, a group of female sailors is making history onboard a United States Navy aircraft carrier.

Two of the women are from Thornton ... they're part of this game-changing crew that's working on the flight deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

We spoke to them while their ship was docked in San Diego following a long deployment.

Jeremy Hubbard has their story in the video above.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve