Crowdfunded Bluetooth keyboard combines classic typewriter feel with new technology

Remember the clicky clacky of the classic typewriter back in the day? One company is working to bring that back with high-tech guts on the inside. The Rymek Retro Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard from KnewKey brings the look and feel of a classic typerwriter to a bluetooth keyboard. The keyboard can be used with a computer via USB or with a tablet or phone via bluetooth.

The Rymek can be paired with up to 3 different Bluetooth devices. Switching between your tablet and smartphone is a simple keypress away. Each key has an LED light behind it and you can change how those LED lights react to your keypresses. The classic carriage return bar works to switch between USB and Bluetooth mode and the paper roller can adjust the volume of your device.

The Rymek is up for pre-order on Indiegogo right now. Early birds get the keyboard for as little as $99 but it will eventually cost $200. The product ships in August.