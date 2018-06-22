Child sexual assault charges against former Denver mayor’s son to be dismissed

DENVER — Child sexual assault charges against the son of former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb will be dismissed, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Allen Webb was charged in April with three counts of sexual assault on a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and one count of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse.

At least one of the alleged crimes occurred in 2002, according to court records. There is no statute of limitations for sexual assault on a child.

But prosecutors said Friday the named victim in the case is now an adult and does not want to proceed with prosecuting the case.

“Prosecutors have an ethical duty to dismiss charges if they determine there is no longer sufficient evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Wellington Webb was mayor of Denver from 1991 until 2003.