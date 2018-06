Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Colo. -- There is a fun opportunity to Support the Shield Saturday. A car show is happening at the Colorado Professional Firefighter Center in Lakeside.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lakeside Police Department.

The show is free to spectators. It starts at 9 a.m.

Show car check in starts at 7 a.m. and it has a $20 entry fee.

There will be raffles, food, drinks and fun.