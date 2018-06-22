Briefly calmer before storms and rain return mid-weekend

DENVER — The risk of severe and generic thunderstorms shifts east through the evening leaving the city relatively clear to start the weekend, not to finish that way, however.

Friday evening temperatures will be mostly in the 70s as storms clear the area.

From 70s Friday evening to the 50s by Saturday morning we will make our way to the 80s again Saturday afternoon; this time just an isolated storm or two.

Late Saturday into Sunday, however, rain and storm chances climb. A system moves into the state that will spread rain and thunder across many areas for Sunday.

Sunday’s rain chance is 40% for the metro area and temperatures will be much cooler – the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

With that said, Saturday may be your preferred weekend day to be outside.

