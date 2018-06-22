Bradley Allen Apparel

Bradley Allen Apparel is made for the man who lifts weights or competes in body building competitions. Traditionally built men had to go a size up in dress shirts and the fit wasn't right that is why Bradley Allen was born. The dress shirts are mad of Spandex and have more room in all the right places. Right now they only have dress shirts but will expand into golf shirts and slacks.

