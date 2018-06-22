Boost Your Summer Cocktails with Black Box Spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready to take your patio parties up a notch? Black Box Spirits are now available in Colorado with Whiskey, Tequila, and Vodka on tap! These tasty spirits are in shatterproof boxes with spouts to easily serve on-tap. Lifestyle expert Adeina Anderson whipped up some gorgeous cocktails, using recipes below from several talented bloggers. Enjoy!

Skinny Strawberry Lime Spritzer 1 Can Lemon/Lime Soda 2 Tablespoons Mulled Strawberries 2 Shots of Black Box Vodka Lemon Slice and Strawberry for Garnish

Place mulled strawberries in the bottom of a rock glass and add the vodka and the lemon/lime soda. Place the lemon slice and the strawberry on the rim of the glass.

Strawberry Sun Cocktail 2 Tablespoons Mulled Strawberries 1 oz Pineapple Juice 1/2 oz Orange Juice 3 oz Lemon/Lime Soda 1 1/2 Shot of Black Box Vodka

Place the mulled strawberries in the bottom of a glass and add the remaining ingredients. Stir or shake in a martini shaker and enjoy.

Spiced Up Watermelon Margarita 1 Jalapeno 8 Cups of Watermelon Chunks 1/2 Cup Lime Juice 1/4 Cup Simple Syrup 3/4 Cup Black Box Tequila 1/3 Cup Triple Sec

Pour the 3/4 cup of Black Box Tequila into a lidded container. Slice the Jalapeno (be sure to wash hands after) and place 4 slices into the 3/4 cup of Black Box Tequila, and place aside for 1 - 4 hours.

Slice up the watermelon and place it into a blender. Puree it until it is all liquid and strain it into a pitcher. Add the lime juice, simple syrup and triple sec and set in the refrigerator to chill.

After the Tequila has been infused by the jalapeno slices, take the slices out and the seeds. Pour the tequila into the pitcher, stir and enjoy. You can add salt to the rim of the glass and jalapeno slices to your cocktail if you would like.