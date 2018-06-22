× As Glenwood Springs bridge officially opens, Hubbard family reflects on city’s history

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A new bridge was officially dedicated in Glenwood Springs on Friday. The Grand Avenue Bridge was a massive project; it cost $126 million, making it the biggest infrastructure project on the Western Slope since the expansion of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in 1992, according to the city.

Governor John Hickenlooper was among the guests at Friday’s dedication ceremony, which marked the official completion of the two-and-a-half-year-long project, according to the Post Independent.

Also at the event was one of the city’s oldest families: the Hubbards. The Post Independent said all three generations of Hubbards have witnessed the dedications of all three Grand Avenue Bridges.

While FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard now lives in Denver, he was born in Glenwood Springs to the same family.

The Post Independent reports that Charles Hubbard saw the completion of the original Grand Avenue Bridge in April 1891, according to Carleton “Hub” Hubbard, Charles’ grandson.

Charles’ son and Hub’s father, Carleton Hubbard senior, also saw the original bridge and a second one built in 1953.

“He was brought here as a baby in 1887, so he lived with the old bridge its entire life also,” said Hub, who is also Jeremy’s cousin. “So he was very happy to have a new bridge in 1953.”

Hub also told the Post Independent a plane once flew under the bridge.

“This was after the Army, after World War II. He had been a pilot. He flew his plane under the Grand Avenue Bridge,” Hub explained to the Glenwood Springs newspaper, adding that the pilot may have had a few beers beforehand.

Hub attended Friday’s ceremony alongside many other Glenwood Springs residents. They had the opportunity to sign a scroll which will go into a time capsule scheduled to be opened in 2085 during the city’s bicentennial year.