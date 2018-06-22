× 3 children reported missing found safe, mother arrested in Montrose

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — The three children reported missing with their mother who had an active arrest warrant have been found safe, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.

An anonymous tip led authorities to the Family Dollar store in Montrose Friday. Deputies found Felicia Mooneyham, 27, with her three children and the father of the two youngest kids.

The children are safe and with Child Protective Services.

Felicia Mooneyham (Banks) IN CUSTODY. Anonymous tip that she was in a Family Dollar store in Montrose led to her arrest. Her 3 children & father of 2 youngest were w her. Kids are safe & w Child Protective Services. Thanks to public & law enforcement for help. #norwoodmissingkids — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) June 22, 2018

On Thursday evening, authorities said they were looking for Mooneyham and her children, who were last seen in Norwood, a small town about 30 miles west of Telluride. The kids ranged in age from 1 to 8 years old.

Mooneyham had a warrant out for her arrest for child abuse and investigators believed the children were in danger. The sheriff’s office said Mooneyham is a known methamphetamine user.