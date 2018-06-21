× Westminster police asks public for help finding man with disabilities

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Wesminster Police Department is hoping the public can help officers find a missing man with disabilities.

Anthony Sheppard was last known to be in the area of 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard around 12 a.m. Thursday.

He has several disabilities which require medication. He does not have any medication with him.

Sheppard has left his home before and may be near local truck stops, according to WPD.

Sheppard is 5’5″ tall and weighs 300 lbs. He has brown and grey hair. He also has brown eyes and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a grey-and-navy tee-shirt, grey sweatpants, grey slippers and white socks. He uses a cane on his right side to walk.

Anyone with information as to where Sheppard may be is asked to contact WPD: 303-658-4360.