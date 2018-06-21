Welcome to summer and the heat is on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures warmed into the seasonal mid 80s for the first day of Summer in Denver. There may be a stray shower or thunderstorm this evening mainly north of the city.

We will have scattered storms around on Friday as temperatures stay in the warm 80s. A few of those storms may contain hail and could be severe especially over the eastern plains just east of downtown Denver.

#cowx for those of you planning to golf on Friday across metro Denver an earlier tee time will help you avoid the threat of storms later in the day...twilight tee times might not complete all 18 holes pic.twitter.com/3wSvvEzuHX — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) June 21, 2018

Our next best chance for rain & thunderstorms arrives on Sunday & Monday along with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Again, some storms may contain hail, gusty wind & lightning.

#cowx we are expecting a round of scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon & evening...a few of those storms could turn severe with lightning, wind & hail...the area in yellow has the highest risk just east of Denver pic.twitter.com/jvZebQ31bG — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) June 21, 2018

Our weather pattern looks dry and hot for the rest of next week with plenty of sunshine and afternoon readings in the low to mid 90s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.