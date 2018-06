Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fourth of July is coming up! If you don`t have plans yet....You`re in luck. The Denver Outlaws are playing the Boston Cannons plus...After the game you`ll see the largest close-proximity fireworks show in Colorado!!

Denver Outlaw stars Matt Bocklet and Josh Hawkins stopped by with the fun details and to get us pumped up.

CLICK HERE FOR SINGLE GAME PURACHASES ON TICKETMASTER