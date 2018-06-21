Suspected Westminster road rage shooter officially charged with murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man suspected of opening fire in a road rage incident that left a boy dead and his mother and brother in critical condition was officially charged with murder during a court appearance on Thursday.

Jeremy Webster, 23, faces 11 charges in the incident. The charges include one first-degree capital murder, five attempted murder charges, four assault charges, and one attempted assault charge.

Just in – Jeremy Webster now faces these 11 charges from the shooting that killed a 13-year-old in Westminster last week: 1 first-degree capital murder charge, 5 attempted murder charges, 4 assault charges, 1 attempted assault. pic.twitter.com/Y0eRrrgp3V — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) June 21, 2018

Webster is being represented by a public defender and cannot have any contact with witnesses.

According to the Westminster Police Department, on the afternoon of June 14, Webster followed a vehicle with a mother, identified as 41-year-old Megan Bigelow, and her three children, boys ages 13, 12 and 8, for several blocks.

Police said Webster and Bigelow were arguing before the suspect shot the woman and two of the children in the Cedar Wood Square parking lot near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Webster fled the scene but was taken into custody about three hours after the shooting when the Colorado State Patrol intercepted his vehicle on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock.

The boy, identified as was 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow, pronounced dead, and his mother and brother suffered life-threatening injuries.

Bigelow and her 8-year-old son were last in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, police said. Bigelow’s 12-year-old son was not shot. He left the car and fled the scene, according to a police affidavit.

Memorials continue to grow in Westminster at the scene of the shooting and in Broomfield where the Bigelows live.

Dozens of people stopped by the park near Bigelow’s home Monday to leave flowers or a card.

“I work at Meridian (Elementary School) where the little boy went. It just really struck home, I just wanted to pay my respects,” Sam Russel said.

The family issued a statement requesting privacy.

An autopsy was performed on Vaughn Bigelow on Monday morning.

Another man, 40-year-old John Gale, also was shot while sitting in his vehicle with his daughter but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Webster admitted to shooting the four people, according to a court document obtained Friday. he claim he has mental health issues and just started a new medication that day.

The victims have no relationship with Webster, police said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.