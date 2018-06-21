Summer arrives with warmer temperatures; stormy by late weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Summer arrived in Colorado at 4:07 a.m. Thursday.

There will be sunshine on Thursday across the Denver metro area and along the Front Range with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm. Highs will reach about 84 degrees.

The mountains can expect sunshine with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and low 80s.

Friday starts sunny with a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs about 82 degrees.

The weekend is split 50/50. Saturday will be dry, sunny and warm with highs at 85 degrees. Sunday will be stormy and cooler with highs in the 70s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

That pattern could trickle into Monday.

It will be drier and hotter most of next week with temperatures into the 90s returning.

