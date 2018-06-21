Sprouts touts healthy living but fails Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Sprouts Farmers Market - Thornton

The Thornton location failed our report card with 12 critical health code violations in April 2018 and April 2017. The mistakes included:

Meat department employee wiping hands on apron

Hot and cold food were not at the right temperature

An employee was eating

Sprouts Farmers Market sent the following comment:

“… Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, and we are committed to ensuring clean and sanitary conditions for our customers and team members. The Thornton store immediately took action to address the violations and received a follow-up inspection with no violations observed. We work hard to partner with all regulatory agencies towards improving every day.”

The Sprouts in Thornton is at 1131 East 120th Avenue.

Mt Fuji Japanese Hibachi - Westminster

A Tri County inspector cited the restaurant for 11 critical health code violations in April.

The issues included:

Person in charge did not know food safety

Employee washing their hands with cold water

Raw chicken stored above ready to eat cabbage

The restaurant did not respond to our calls and emails and when we stopped by we were unable to speak with a manager. Mt Fuji Japanese Hibachi which is at 14643 Orchard Parkway in Westminster passed its follow up inspection.

Hilario’s Mexican Restaurant

The “A” goes to Hilario’s Mexican Restaurant in Lakewood for going three years without a critical violation.

Owner Hilario Banuelos said, “We follow the rules with the health inspections. It’s not really hard to make the A, but you have to follow the rules and train your workers you hire, first hire and that’s pretty much what we do here. This is our second time and we are very honored to make the 'A' plus. Hopefully, in the future we can get another A or that would be nice,” said Banuelos.

Hilario’s is located at 955 South Kipling Parkway.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

