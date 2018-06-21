Residents in Adams County neighborhood have big problems with speedy drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Homeowners in one Adams County neighborhood are concerned about what they call a dangerous road. After no action from the county, one neighbor says the only thing left to do was call the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

“There’s a tree in my yard," one homeowner Deanna Szatkowski said.

A crash on Tuesday night left quite a mess on Greenwood Boulevard in unincorporated Adams County. It's just northwest of I-25 and US 36.

“I have a rather large hole in my house," homeowner Justin Walkinshaw said.

“They came around the corner, 100 miles an hour plus," Szatkowski said. “Hit my parked car, put it airborne, rolled it in the air and embedded it in my neighbors house.”

Neighbors say the most recent crash is definitely the worst, but not the first.

One neighbor even took matters into her own hands and created a rock wall outside her home, hoping it would be a buffer.

“Two trees damaged, we’ve had our whole 100 feet worth of chain link fence taken down," another homeowner Liena Arenas said. “I sleep restlessly at night because of it.”

One person did take concerns to the county. When nothing was done, the Problem Solvers stepped in to help.

FOX31 talked to the Adams County communications director who said there will be a feedback sign in place in the next couple of weeks.

“A digital feedback speed sign, that you’ve seen all over the place ... and those have a really good affect on our psyche, whether or not you’re getting a ticket. It re-enforces the idea that hey, I might be going too fast through a residential area, I’ll tap the breaks," Jim Siedlecki with Adams County said.

The county will also make sure deputies monitor speeding in the area. The county spokesperson said because the road is so busy, they can't put up any speed bumps because it could cause a traffic jam.