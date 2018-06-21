Paula’s Picks: Fish N Beer Deal

Posted 10:30 am, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:33AM, June 21, 2018

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR CERTIFICATE 

Description:

Spend $25 for a $50 gift certificate to Fish N Beer!

Details:

No cash value.
Certificate will expire in 6 months from purchase date.
Tax & tip not included.

About Fish N Beer

Click here for more details.Eat Fish, slurp oysters & drink some craft beer at this cozy Denver Seafood Restaurant in RiNo

Focusing on wood fired fish & shellfish, craft beers, cocktails, and a small but eclectic wine list.

Come discover RiNo’s best new dining gem—a Denver seafood restaurant that offers this coastally-challenged area a carefully selected menu of fresh oysters, wood-grilled fish and an eclectic selection of draft beers. Trying to find the freshest fish in Colorado outside of a lake or stream, look no further than Fish N Beer, Denver.

 

Fish N Beer

https://fishnbeerdenver.com

Location:

35th & Larimer RiNo 3510 Larimer Street
Denver, Colorado, 80205, US Phone: 303-248-3497 Get Directions
AlertMe