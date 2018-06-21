Paula’s Picks: Fish N Beer Deal

No cash value. Certificate will expire in 6 months from purchase date. Tax & tip not included.

About Fish N Beer

Click here for more details.Eat Fish, slurp oysters & drink some craft beer at this cozy Denver Seafood Restaurant in RiNo

Focusing on wood fired fish & shellfish, craft beers, cocktails, and a small but eclectic wine list.

Come discover RiNo’s best new dining gem—a Denver seafood restaurant that offers this coastally-challenged area a carefully selected menu of fresh oysters, wood-grilled fish and an eclectic selection of draft beers. Trying to find the freshest fish in Colorado outside of a lake or stream, look no further than Fish N Beer, Denver.