× Nuggets take Michael Porter Jr. of Missouri with 14th pick in NBA draft

DENVER — Michael Porter Jr. insists that he’s the best player in the 2018 NBA draft.

Apparently, 13 teams disagreed.

Porter Jr., whose college career at Missouri was all of three games because of back surgery, fell to the very last lottery spot in Thursday night’s draft. The Denver Nuggets decided Porter Jr. was worth the gamble, taking him with the No. 14 selection.

Porter played just 53 minutes in college and cancelled a workout in recent days because of what was described as a hip issue.

The freefall is going to cost Porter some money. The top pick in this year’s draft, Deandre Ayton, is guaranteed to make at least $6.7 million. Porter Jr. is only guaranteed $2.4 million.

The freefall is going to cost Porter some money. The top pick in this year’s draft, Deandre Ayton, is guaranteed to make at least $6.7 million. Porter Jr. is only guaranteed $2.4 million this season.