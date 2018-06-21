Migrant mom, released from ICE custody in Aurora, unsure when she’ll be reunited with daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — A migrant from Central America, released from federal custody in Aurora, may have to wait months to be reunited with her daughter. The girl was separated from her mom as they crossed into the United States illegally.

The daughter is being held in a Texas shelter for migrant children, according to Colorado immigrant advocates.

“100 percent of her effort is focused on finding her child and getting her home,” immigrant advocate Sarah Jackson told FOX31.

Jackson asked news media on Thursday to withhold the mom’s name and refrain from giving details about her case. It’s possible sharing that information could somehow impact the mom’s efforts of being reunited with her daughter, according to Jackson.

“She needs to try to stay as off the radar as possible,” Jackson said.

The mom and daughter were fleeing Central America to escape oppression— a similar story for many other immigrants caught up in the ongoing crisis along the southern border.

“This mess ... has created a legit bureaucratic nightmare that we’re going to be cleaning up for a very long time,” said Marsha Catron, former spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security under the Obama administration.

Migrant parents and their children are on two very different legal tracks that often leads to the parents’ deportation, according to Catron. Children are eventually placed with extended family members or an unrelated sponsor who serves as a foster parent.

“Once you’re deported, how on earth are you— from Central America— going to try to find your kid somewhere in the United States,” Catron said.

The Trump administration has changed its course on family separation. The administration’s previous zero tolerance policy was intended to serve as a deterrent for migrants considering illegal entry, according to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The mom, who was released in Aurora, is now out of state. Details on the reason for her release were not provided. Advocates say she is working on asylum to increase her chances of being reunited with her daughter in America.