Kitten that distracted Routt County deputy while driving up for adoption

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. -- A deputy in Routt County had a surprisingly unruly passenger on Tuesday. While responding to an unrelated call, the deputy picked up a kitten from a man on the side of the road who said he found the animal in a nearby box.

The deputy then decided to take the kitten to the Routt County Humane Society. However, while en route, the kitten began sitting on the deputy's head.

"The cat's on my head while I'm trying to drive," the deputy is heard saying in an audio recording before calling for help.

However, the kitten eventually settled down.

"It’s gotten off my head and has decided to nap in my lap."

The kitten, who has been named "Jumanji," is up for adoption at the Routt County Humane Society.

"We do our best to treat [their] body, mind and spirit," a Humane Society representative said. "Our job here is to provide safe haven."