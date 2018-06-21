Homeowners warn thieves are punching holes in garage doors to steal belongings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Multiple garage break-ins are being called the work of professionals. That's what residents of the Washington Park West area of Denver are saying about these crimes in posts on Next Door.

It's the way they're getting in that's drawing a lot of attention. The victims say the crooks are punching holes in the garage doors.

In one incident, the homeowner received an alert on his phone that his garage door was open. He went out back and saw the door was open.

Two mountain bikes and two air compressors were stolen ... in broad daylight.

The garage door was cut open and it appeared the thief pulled the safety cord to open the door.

Denver police have been notified.

