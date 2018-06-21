× High water pressure causes string of water main breaks in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Public Works crews responded to some big water main breaks during a two-week time span recently that were apparently caused by the same problem.

Water main breaks happened at the following locations:

78th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard

92nd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard

120th Avenue and Pecos Street

“These breaks seem to be all within the same pressure zone so you begin to see there was something different going on,” Westminster Director of Public Works and Utilities Max Kirschbaum said.

The leaks were happening on potable water pipes ranging from 8 inches to 24 inches in diameter.

Faulty valves were ruled out fairly quickly.

It turns out water pressure from the purification plant heading to the water storage tanks,was too high.

That explanation was little comfort to the folks at The Wave car wash in Westminster. They told the Problem Solvers they had to close shop because the water went away at 10:30 on a hot Friday morning.

The Wave had the water back the next day and they were able to resume business as usual.