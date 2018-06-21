Grand reopening to be held as first phase of Brighton Boulevard project in RiNo completed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city of Denver is celebrating the grand reopening of Brighton Boulevard on Thursday.

Phase 1 of the work in the RiNo neighborhood is complete, with the road open to all traffic from 29th to 40th streets.

It's a major step not only for people who live and drive through the area but for businesses that have endured months of construction.

The busy road at times was down to just one lane if not fully closed at times.

Many businesses have struggled through the impact of the construction and closures, with some saying it has cost them thousands of dollars.

There's a new concrete road surface, new landscaping, lighting, traffic signals, curbs and gutters and a raised bicycle lane.

The $29 million project is also the flagship for Denver's green infrastructure program.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will be on hand for the grand reopening that takes place near 29th Street on Thursday afternoon. A street party will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.