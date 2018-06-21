× Family of road-rage shooting victims thanks community, suggests blood donations

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The family that lost a 13-year-old boy in a shooting that injured his mother, brother and a bystander issued its first statement to the media Thursday.

According to the Westminster Police Department, on June 14, Jeremy Webster followed 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow’s vehicle for several blocks. She was with her three children. Webster then parked behind her vehicle outside a dental office near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said Webster and Bigelow were arguing before the suspect shot Meghan and two of the children — 13-year-old Vaughn and 7-year-old Asa. Vaughn was killed. Meghan and Asa both suffered life-threatening injuries. Meghan’s third son, a 12-year-old, was not shot.

A man who witnessed the shooting was also shot and is expected to survive.

In a release to Denver media, the family said it will need help going forward and that it is “fortunate to have such a caring greater community.”

“The Bigelow Family is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and many circles of their lives,” the family said. It has established a web page through CaringBridge where people can read updates regarding Meghan and Asa.

The Bigelows also suggested people looking for ways to help donate blood.

“Blood donations and incredible trauma doctors and staff saved Asa and Meghan’s lives. The family asks that you consider donating blood in memorial of Vaughn Bigelow Jr.,” the Bigelows said.

The family suggested donating through Bonfils or the Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

Additionally, the family asked for privacy and said it cannot say more because the investigation is ongoing.

Webster was formally charged with murder Thursday. He faces 11 counts in all. He previously admitted to shooting the four victims, according to court documents.