Suspect in fatal Denver stabbing arrested

DENVER — The man suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Denver early this year has been arrested. Deven Tomasso, 33, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals on a warrant for first-degree murder. The warrant was issued by the Denver District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 11.

Tomasso is suspected of stabbing and killing 44-year-old Joshua Jost, who was found at 24 S. Hazel Court in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Jost was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Denver Police Department officers said Tomasso had fled the scene.

According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, Jost’s girlfriend told detectives that Jost and Tomasso (also known as Ziggy) were arguing outside the RV in which the couple lived. She told investigators Tomasso stabbed Jost in the stomach after an altercation. She then called 911.

Another witness also told detectives Jost and Tomasso were arguing leading up to Jost being stabbed. The witness told investigators Jost said, “Call an ambulance. I’m dying.” He then pulled an object out of his stomach and threw it to the ground, according to the affidavit.

A third witness said Tomasso asked to be picked up between 8 and 9 p.m. the night of the stabbing. She said when she picked him up, he was out of breath, as though he had been walking fast. She took Tomasso to an apartment near Alameda Avenue and Federal Boulevard. At the apartment, Tomasso told the witness and her friend that he had gotten into an argument with his good friend over a cigarette lighter that the friend’s girlfriend wanted back. Tomasso told the women that his friend had come at him with a bat and he “stuck” him to protect himself.

Authorities did not provide details as to the circumstances leading to Tomasso’s arrest on Wednesday.