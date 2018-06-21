Denver area doctor treats immigrant children separated from their parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Immigrant children separated from their parents are now in Colorado, according to a Denver area physician.

They ended up in an emergency room with very little information.

The children recently went to be treated for things like dehydration, upper respiratory infections and rashes.

We are told they were taken to the ER by very loving and qualified foster parents.

The three toddlers are staying with different foster families.

They are from Guatemala and Honduras.

Dr. Tara Neubrand treated the children and said, "These kids were all gripped so tightly to their foster mothers that I was having trouble even examining them."

The emergency room physician asked us not to show her face as she talked about healing the children’s illnesses, but not their broken hearts.

"I could help their cold. I could help their vomiting. I could help their rash but I couldn’t fix their problem. I couldn’t help where they really needed help and that was really hard. That was really hard."

There were no medical records or parents' contact information.

Foster care expert John DeGarmo says it's the type of information he likes to have.

DeGarmo added, "In general I have in front of me information about the child’s health. Their past history. Perhaps their parents history. And I maybe have an idea of why they’ve been placed in foster care."

DeGarmo, who runs the Foster Care Institute, says not all medical records are immediately available.

But anxiety, confusion and fear set in quickly he says.

The foster parent himself said, "There are issues of attachment. Issues of trust. At a very very early age absolutely. Those children are suddenly in an environment where they don’t know those people ... the caregiver."

The doctor we talked to, said the foster parents don’t know how long they will be caring for those children.

For now she said, the children are fortunate to be in very caring hands.