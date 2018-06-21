× Cochon555

Cochon555 is a culinary competition promoting local family farming and whole pig cookery through the eyes of five notable chefs. Tasked with the goal to win votes from celebrity judges and participants, chefs have one week to prepare a 200 -pound pig and present a “Judge’s Plate” scored on utilization, technique, and overall flavor. The ultimate aim of Cochon555 is to provide education to chefs and consumers while creating experiences that guests can sink their teeth into: honest food from real farmers. The event is also a fundraiser for Cochon555’s sister charity, Piggy Bank, a start-up farm in Missouri that serves as a kickstarter for new family farms and a safety net for those in the wake of a disaster (flood, fire and disease).

Denver Cochon555

Sunday, June 24 at 5 p.m.

Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel – 3801 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207

Cost: $130