Broncos sign first-round draft pick Bradley Chubb to 4-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos first-round draft pick Bradley Chubb signed a four-year, $27.27 million contract that includes a nearly $18 million signing bonus on Thursday.

The outside linebacker out of North Carolina State was ranked as the top pass rusher in the draft and fell to the Broncos at the No. 5 pick in the April draft.

Chubb signed his contract, which contains a fifth-year option, at the team’s training facility on Thursday morning.

Chubb is the ninth member of the Broncos’ 10-player draft class to sign. Third-round running back Royce Freeman remains unsigned.