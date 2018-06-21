Bear breaks in, destroys inside of Subaru in Steamboat Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. -- A couple from Steamboat Springs, about to move farther west, is now dealing with a big challenge.

A black bear broke into their car, leaving behind an expensive mess.

The bear attacked the inside of the Subaru. The car will probably have to be scrapped even though it only has 24,000 miles on it because the bear did $17,000 worth of damage.

The bear exited the vehicle and no one is sure where it went.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds everyone our state is bear country. Here are some valuable tips everyone can use.