‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa takes hilarious viral photo with fan at Denver Comic Con

DENVER — One photo taken with “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa at Denver Comic Con may be one of the best fan pictures ever.

It started when a fan wanted a picture with Momoa alone at Denver Comic Con last weekend, but her husband wasn’t cool with that idea. Reddit user twoforjoy posted the photo from her meet-and-greet Momoa that has since gone viral.

“I told my husband I wanted a picture alone with Jason Momoa, but he wasn’t comfortable with that,” Twoforjoy wrote in her post.

The result? An epic photo that shows the woman posing with Momoa with his hand on her shoulder as he pushes her husband away with a hand on the side of his face.

And, Momoa made it even better by signing his autograph right over her husband’s face.

“He was all about it,” the woman pictured explained, according to ComicBook.com. “When he saw the print-out to sign it, he said, ‘This is f***ing amazing.”

One Redditor though thought maybe it was a clever plan by the husband all along. “He just wanted Jason Momoa to touch his face. Checkmate,” they wrote.